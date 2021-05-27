Dr. Mark Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ngo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Ngo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Long Beach - Elm1043 Elm Ave Ste 104, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 590-0345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Long Beach - Worsham3747 Worsham Ave Ste 101, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 430-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Stephen W McCann, MD23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 260, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 212-6200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Thank you Dr for all that you did for me
About Dr. Mark Ngo, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1982623468
Education & Certifications
- USC Kenneth Norris Jr. Cancer Hospital
- USC Medical Center LA County Hospital
- UCLA
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Internal Medicine
