Dr. Mark Newcomer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Newcomer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Newcomer works at
Ut Southwestern Medical Center Otolaryngology Clinic2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898
UT Southwestern Med Ctr ENT5303 Harry Hines Blvd Ste U7106, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was great! He listened to me, explained things well and is giving me great care for my diagnosis.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Newcomer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newcomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newcomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newcomer works at
Dr. Newcomer has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newcomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
