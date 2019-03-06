Overview

Dr. Mark Neustrom, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Saint Luke's East Hospital.



Dr. Neustrom works at Kansas City Allergy & Asthma Associates in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.