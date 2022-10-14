Overview

Dr. Mark Neuman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS SCHOOL OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF CENTRAL AMERICAL.



Dr. Neuman works at Comprehensive Psychological Services in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.