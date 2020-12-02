Overview

Dr. Mark Nelson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY.



Dr. Nelson works at Long Island Neurology Consltnts in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.