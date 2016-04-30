See All Ophthalmologists in Olympia, WA
Dr. Mark Nelson, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Nelson works at Sound Retina in Olympia, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sound Retina
    3620 Ensign Rd NE Ste B, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 878-8906
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sound Retina
    2245 S 19th St Unit 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 572-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Telangiectasia
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Retinal Telangiectasia
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Floaters
    AARP
    Aetna
    American Family Insurance
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Bankers Life and Casualty
    Benefit Management
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Carpenters Trusts
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Community Health Network of WA
    CorVel
    Coventry Health Care
    First Choice Health
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    LifeWise
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Moda Health
    Molina Healthcare
    Mutual of Omaha
    ODS Health Plan
    Premera Blue Cross
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    Tricare
    Triwest
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?

    Apr 30, 2016
    The people at Sound Retina (physicians, techs, staff) are the most responsive health care team I have ever worked with. They have worked me in on a same day basis many times. One appointment stretched to four hours because they wouldn't let me go until they had nailed down a treatment plan that would prevent further damage to my eyes. They call to follow up. Excellent care and outstanding service.
    LKW in Port orchard WA — Apr 30, 2016
    About Dr. Mark Nelson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1689647109
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Madigan Army Med Center
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • Us Military Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

