Dr. Mark Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Sound Retina3620 Ensign Rd NE Ste B, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 878-8906Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sound Retina2245 S 19th St Unit 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 572-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Family Insurance
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carpenters Trusts
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Network of WA
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
The people at Sound Retina (physicians, techs, staff) are the most responsive health care team I have ever worked with. They have worked me in on a same day basis many times. One appointment stretched to four hours because they wouldn't let me go until they had nailed down a treatment plan that would prevent further damage to my eyes. They call to follow up. Excellent care and outstanding service.
About Dr. Mark Nelson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1689647109
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Madigan Army Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Us Military Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.