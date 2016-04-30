Overview

Dr. Mark Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Sound Retina in Olympia, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.