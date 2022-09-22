Dr. Mark Nekola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nekola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Nekola, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Nekola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Locations
Szewczyk & Nekola4900 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 235-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient for over five years. Virtually no wait time. He and staff are pleasant and thorough . Dr. Nekola explains his findings well and what treatment alternatives are available.
About Dr. Mark Nekola, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1073509766
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Letterman Army Med Ctr
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nekola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nekola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nekola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nekola has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nekola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nekola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nekola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nekola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nekola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.