Dr. Mark Neamand

Podiatry
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Neamand is a Podiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They completed their fellowship with St Joseph'S Hospital Chicago

Dr. Neamand works at Neamand Foot & Ankle Center in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark E Neamand Dpm PC
    621 Devon Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 698-2895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 27, 2017
    Dr. Neamand is the BEST! He totally changed my life in 2011 when, after suffering for 27 years with a complex foot injury, he performed the surgery that in so many ways gave me my life back. I met with a total of 4 doctors, and immediately upon meeting Dr. Neamand I knew I wanted him to do the surgery (I actually had a surgery date booked with another doctor and cancelled, after booking the surgery date with Dr. Neamand). Two friend recommended him to me, and I will be forever grateful!
    Connie in Chicago, IL — Apr 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Neamand

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194884452
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Joseph'S Hospital Chicago
    Residency
    • North Chicago Va Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Neamand is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neamand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neamand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neamand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neamand works at Neamand Foot & Ankle Center in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Neamand’s profile.

    Dr. Neamand has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neamand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Neamand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neamand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neamand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neamand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

