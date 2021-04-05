Dr. Mark Nathanson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Nathanson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Nathanson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific|College of Osteopathic Medicine ofThe Pacific and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Nathanson works at
Locations
Aurora Family Practice Group1550 S Potomac St Ste 370, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 385-0971
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Mark Nathanson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811998289
Education & Certifications
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific|College of Osteopathic Medicine ofThe Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathanson works at
Dr. Nathanson speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.