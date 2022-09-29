Overview

Dr. Mark Nagy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Nagy works at University At Buffalo Otolaryngology in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy, Ear Tube Placement and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.