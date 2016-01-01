See All Dermatologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Mark Naftanel, MD

Dermatology
5 (6)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Naftanel, MD is a Dermatologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Naftanel works at Kaiser Permanente Falls Church Medical Center in Falls Church, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kaiser Permanente Inglewood Medical Offices Bldg
    201 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dermatology
  • Dermatology
17 years of experience
  • 17 years of experience
English
  • English
1801913561
  • 1801913561
Residency
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Internship
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Medical Education
  • Duke University School Of Medicine
Dermatology
  • Dermatology
Dr. Naftanel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Naftanel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Naftanel works at Kaiser Permanente Falls Church Medical Center in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Naftanel’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Naftanel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naftanel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naftanel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naftanel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

