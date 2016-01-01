Dr. Naftanel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Naftanel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Naftanel, MD is a Dermatologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Naftanel works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Inglewood Medical Offices Bldg201 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 237-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naftanel?
About Dr. Mark Naftanel, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1801913561
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naftanel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Naftanel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naftanel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naftanel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naftanel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.