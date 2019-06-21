Dr. Mark Nachamie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachamie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Nachamie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Nachamie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue/Nyu
Dr. Nachamie works at
Locations
Steven Schnipper MD PC345 E 37th St Rm 308, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5667
Nyu Langone Hospitals160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
NYC is spectacular in many ways. Finding Doctors who are patient, thorough and provide ample time, is not one of its features. I was recommended to Nechamie by another physician and found him to be a gem. Very comprehensive in his testing and explanations (perhaps like none other.) Wonderful bedside manner. Everything you want in a doctor. Highly recommend if you are seeking a new cardiologist.
About Dr. Mark Nachamie, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1326035205
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue/Nyu
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr-Nyu
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nachamie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nachamie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nachamie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nachamie has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nachamie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachamie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachamie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nachamie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nachamie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.