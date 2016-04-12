See All Pediatric Dentists in Portland, OR
Dr. Mark Mutschler, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Mutschler, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence Milwaukie Hospital.

Dr. Mutschler works at Great Grins for KIDS in Portland, OR with other offices in Oregon City, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Grins for KIDS - Portland Location
    13908 SE Stark St Ste C, Portland, OR 97233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (971) 470-0054
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Oregon City office
    911 Main St Ste 140, Oregon City, OR 97045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 656-0631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Mutschler, DDS

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dentistry
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1467455360
    • 1467455360
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Long Beach VA Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Los Angeles
    Medical Education

