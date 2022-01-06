Dr. Mark Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Murray, MD
Dr. Mark Murray, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Chpg Neuroscience Sah11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
CHPG Neuroscience and Spine7780 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 730-4400
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Dr. Murray is for real. Heart n soul with real intelligence and great skills, his presence in my situation made the hugest difference in my outcome, from the initial lifesaving fly in drop off to second follow-up surgery to understanding and following up every step of the way, forever thank you
- Vascular Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1881856342
- Texas Stroke Insititute
- Meharry Med College
- Meharry Medical College
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- Neurology
