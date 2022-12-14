Dr. Mark Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Murray, MD
Dr. Mark Murray, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
North Richland Hills Endoscopy Center7640 NE Loop 820 Ste 96, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (469) 713-5052
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.7620 Ne Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 284-2693
Fort Worth10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 280, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 380-7176
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
My hemorrhoids were killing me. Bloody poops and itchy butt…. Not a winning combination. Thankfully doctor Murray was able to remove the culprit. 90 second procedure for lifetime of relief. Thank you doctor Murray!!
About Dr. Mark Murray, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205896214
- St. Louis University Hospital
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University Of Texas Med School
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Indigestion and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.