Dr. Mark Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Murphy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Facial Plastic Surgery1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-2266
-
2
Palm Beach Facial Plastic Surgery LLC4280 Professional Center Dr Ste 310, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
I am finished with my third week of cosmetic surgery. I could not be happier. The result was excellent but the excellence is a result of not just great surgery but also pre care preparation and aftercare follow up. My procedure looks natural and the office took the time to find out what I wanted, prepare for the procedure and followed up over a 12 day period. I very rarely, if ever take the time to write reccomendations but in this case I will go out of m way to thank Dr Murphy and his staff for a job really well done.
About Dr. Mark Murphy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1619925138
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Ny Presby/Columbia Cornell
- Columbia Presby
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.