Dr. Mark Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Murphy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
1
Center for Digestive and Liver Health LLC1139 Lexington Ave Ste A, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 303-4200
2
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-8000Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Heart Care Bluffton1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 701, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 303-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The good news is that Mark Murphy is a great GI doc. Gives you all the time and attention you need. Extremely knowledgeable and competent. The bad news in that it is almost impossible for see him, even as an existing patient. You call the appointments desk and they tell you he is "booked" (most recently when i called) for the next two months or whatever. So, i say, Ok, well please give me an appointment for the next month. They say, sorry, we can't book beyond the two month period. Me: How am i supposed to know when you start taking appointments again, can you call me? Them: No. You just have to keep calling each day (and hope you catch a window before all the appointments fill us again). Idiotic. How can a doc only book out two months? Never used to be this way. Something is wrong. Went to his nurse for help. Her hands are tied. Said she would ask front desk/appointment to call but never heard from them.
About Dr. Mark Murphy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
