Overview

Dr. Mark Mullen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Mullen works at HOLLAND MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Feasterville Trevose, PA with other offices in Holland, PA and Phila, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wellness Examination and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.