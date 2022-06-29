Dr. Mugavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Mugavin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Mugavin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Locations
1
Kumar Eye Institute4940 Hazelwood Ave Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40214 Directions (502) 463-3877Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Kumar Eye Institute1348 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 463-3876MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend this practice. From the nurses at the front desk Vanessa and Hope to calling into the other community with Maria and Sundy. If you want excellent customer service and a fantastic doctor you found your place.
About Dr. Mark Mugavin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1841618170
Education & Certifications
- Price Vision Group
- University of Louisville Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
