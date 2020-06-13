Overview

Dr. Mark Mueller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at Rejuvenation Spa/Shawnee Family Medicine in Lima, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.