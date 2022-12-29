Dr. Mark Moulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Moulton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Moulton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates Muskegon1400 Mercy Dr Ste 100, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 733-1326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I liked him because he was very easy to talk to, very personable. After the visit on the way home I met a woman that had a fusion surgery 5 years ago done by Dr. Moulton. I asked her about her mobility. She showed me how she could bend over and twist. She was very happy with the results and recommended him highly. She helped to put my mind at ease should fusion become the best option.
About Dr. Mark Moulton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1891758850
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp-Jefferson Med Coll
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown Med Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
