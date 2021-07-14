See All Podiatrists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Mark Moritz, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Moritz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Moritz works at Anderson Foot & Ankle in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anderson Foot & Ankle
    1250 E 3900 S Ste 420, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 269-9939

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Mark's Hospital

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 14, 2021
    Most honest Foot Doctor in Utah. Broken toe that did not require surgery, seen another Podiatrist who wanted to do surgery and fix other issues I did not have. Glad I got a second opinion with Dr. Moritz, I healed my fracture with no issues and walk today without pain! He is the best! Very professional staff and service and located at St. Mark's Hospital with a Nautical Theme in the office. Best medical experience I have ever had. He took digital x-rays and reassured me I would heal and be okay.
    Barbra — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Moritz, DPM

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Orthopedic Specialty Clinic (Tosh)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sate University Of New York At Buffalo
    Undergraduate School

