Dr. Mark Morisaki, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Mark Morisaki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Morisaki works at Mark A. Morisaki, M.D., Inc. in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark A. Morisaki, M.D., Inc.
    98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 115, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 599-6111
  2. 2
    Mark A Morisaki MD Inc
    405 N Kuakini St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 599-6111
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kuakini Medical Center
  • Pali Momi Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr. Morisaki and staff are caring and friendly. I was in and out and did not have any complications after the procedure.
    — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Morisaki, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861441909
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Staten Is University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Morisaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morisaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morisaki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morisaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morisaki has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morisaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morisaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morisaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morisaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morisaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.