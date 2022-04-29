Dr. Mark Morisaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morisaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Morisaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Morisaki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Mark A. Morisaki, M.D., Inc.98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 115, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 599-6111
-
2
Mark A Morisaki MD Inc405 N Kuakini St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 599-6111Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morisaki and staff are caring and friendly. I was in and out and did not have any complications after the procedure.
About Dr. Mark Morisaki, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1861441909
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Staten Is University Hospital
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morisaki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morisaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morisaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morisaki has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morisaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morisaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morisaki.
