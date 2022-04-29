Overview

Dr. Mark Morisaki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Morisaki works at Mark A. Morisaki, M.D., Inc. in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.