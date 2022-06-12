Dr. Mark Morici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Morici, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Morici, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their residency with La State University School Of Med
Dr. Morici works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. John Barbara - MD2201 Veterans Blvd 300, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 833-7374
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morici?
Dr. Morici is a wonderful pediatrician. He is great with my son who has been going there since he was an infant, and is now a teen. Dr. Morici explains everything- answers questions and spends a lot of time with his patients. His staff is excellent- they return calls immediately and are extremely helpful. I would recommend him to any parent looking for a Pediatrician.
About Dr. Mark Morici, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1316913676
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morici works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Morici. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.