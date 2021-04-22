Dr. Mark Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Morgan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA2305 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-2885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morgan and his staff were so helpful from the consultation to my post op appointment. They helped me make the best decision I have ever mad for myself. Dr. Morgan did an amazing job with the procedure and I appreciated his professionalism and guidance along the way!
About Dr. Mark Morgan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275535072
Education & Certifications
- Chang Gung Memorial Hospital|Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children|The Hand Center of San Antonio|University of Heidelberg
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center|University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill / Plastic Surgery
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
