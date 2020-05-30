See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Mark Moran, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (103)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Moran, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Moran works at Consultants in Pain Medicine, in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Mark Moran
    10423 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 546-1470
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Mark Moran
    4680 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 546-1470
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (42)
    May 30, 2020
    Visited Dr. Moran, PA Wood and NP Coronado with severe lower back pain this week. Very professional and generally cared about getting my pain under control. The next day I was pain free which was amazing. Go see them if you are in pain!! They will help you!
    — May 30, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Moran, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881738219
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
