Dr. Mark Montgomery, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Montgomery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Montgomery works at Mark H Montgomery MD in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Earwax Buildup and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark H. Montgomery MD PA
    9240 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 1106, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 (239) 495-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Earwax Buildup
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Earwax Buildup
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 13, 2018
    Doctor Montgomery always has the Best Interest of his patients, He fixes what ever is Wrong.Been going to him for 7 years.Highly Recommended
    John Konley in Fort Myers — Jan 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Montgomery, MD
    About Dr. Mark Montgomery, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    43 years of experience
    English
    1528012655
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
