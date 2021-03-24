Dr. Mark Monsour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monsour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Monsour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Monsour, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Monsour works at
Locations
-
1
Dayton Physicians2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 500, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 425-0003
-
2
Dayton Oncology & Hematology PA3120 Governors Place Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-1622
-
3
Miami Valley Hospital South2400 Miami Valley Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-4711
-
4
Miami Valley Hospital - Rehab1 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My PCP referred me to Dr. Monsour ("Dr. M"), even though he is out-of-network for me. At our first meeting Dr. M treated me as if I were his regular patient. Our conversation was dialog, not monologue. Dr. M was thorough and disciplined and followed-up on issues that manifested. He did not allow network barriers to get in the way of treatment, and offered to secure any testing in my network, which he did.
About Dr. Mark Monsour, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1326156746
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monsour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monsour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monsour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monsour works at
Dr. Monsour has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monsour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Monsour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monsour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monsour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monsour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.