Family Medicine
Overview

Dr. Mark Monroe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Monroe works at American Family Medical Group Inc in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    American Family Medical Group Inc
    2414 S Fairview St Ste 112, Santa Ana, CA 92704 (714) 641-0121

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center

Anxiety

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net of California
    Humana
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr Monroe is attentive and give you the time you need to be sure your conditions are attended to
    Tom Thurston — Oct 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Monroe, MD

    Family Medicine
    English, Russian and Spanish
    1740244532
    Education & Certifications

    L A Co Usc Med Center
    Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    U.C.L.A.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Monroe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Monroe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Monroe works at American Family Medical Group Inc in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Monroe's profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Monroe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monroe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monroe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monroe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

