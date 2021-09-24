Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD
Dr. Mark Mohrmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Mohrmann works at
Locations
-
1
Tribeca16 Park PL, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 484-2663Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Just simply a great doctor. The expertise, his knowledge, professionalism, kindness, caring bedside manner, was perfect. He has everything you need or want in a doctor. Amazing with my mom's treatment. Thanks Doc!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, German and Spanish
- 1306849641
- Harborview Med Center, U of Washington School of Medicine
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Bellevue Hospital Center NYU
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Binghamton University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mohrmann speaks German and Spanish.
