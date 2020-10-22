See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Mark Mohney, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Mohney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Mohney works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Consultants of Atlanta
    3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2020
    Excellent, as always. Ideal physician’s office experience
    Bill waters — Oct 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Mohney, MD
    About Dr. Mark Mohney, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437113180
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
