Overview

Dr. Mark Mohney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Mohney works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.