Dr. Mark Mofid, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Mofid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Mofid works at
Locations
Institute for Aesthetic Medicine4150 Regents Park Row Ste 300, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 909-9000
M. Mark Mofid, MD855 Third Ave Ste 3340, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (858) 909-9000
M. Mark Mofid, MD15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 909-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgable and skilled surgeon
About Dr. Mark Mofid, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225244155
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
- Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
- Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
