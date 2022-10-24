See All Plastic Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Overview

Dr. Mark Mofid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine.

Dr. Mofid works at Center for Advanced Genetics in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA and Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Aesthetic Medicine
    4150 Regents Park Row Ste 300, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 909-9000
  2. 2
    M. Mark Mofid, MD
    855 Third Ave Ste 3340, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 909-9000
  3. 3
    M. Mark Mofid, MD
    15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 909-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 164 ratings
Patient Ratings (164)
5 Star
(151)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 24, 2022
Very knowledgable and skilled surgeon
— Oct 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Mofid, MD
About Dr. Mark Mofid, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • 1225244155
Education & Certifications

  • Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
  • Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
  • Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
  • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
  • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Mofid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mofid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mofid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mofid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

164 patients have reviewed Dr. Mofid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mofid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mofid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mofid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

