Dr. Mark Mittler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Mittler, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Mittler works at
Locations
Cohen Children's Medical Center Pediatric Neurosurgery410 Lakeville Rd Ste 204, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We were referred to Dr. Mittler by our Pediatrician earlier this year when our 1 month old daughter showed signs of Bi-coronal craniosynostosis. Not knowing anything about Craniosynostosis, we of course were very scared, and worried about what was to come. Thankfully, this was the BEST referral we could have ever asked for!!! Our first consultation with Dr. Mittler could not have gone any better, and he told us everything was going to be fine, and he was right! Dr. Mittler and his team were great every step of the way, and never once did we feel like we could not ask them a question. We knew this was the doctor that we would be putting our daughter under his care!! He took care of her every step of the way, and we can never thank him enough for his care during this. If you unfortunately need a Pediatric Neurosurgeon don't waste time looking around. Dr. Mittler is the doctor you want, and you will not have to worry about your child's care!! Thank you Dr. Mittler for everything!!
About Dr. Mark Mittler, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.