Overview

Dr. Mark Mitchell, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their fellowship with U Va



Dr. Mitchell works at Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.