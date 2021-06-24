Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Mitchell, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Mitchell, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Munster.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20303 Crawford Ave Ste LL3, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 748-9800
Midwest Arrhythmia Consultants2150 Gettler St Ste 122, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative does not rush you through. He listens to your concerns gives you the opportunity to question his opinion and lays out options for your treatment
About Dr. Mark Mitchell, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
