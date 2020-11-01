See All Nephrologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Mark Mishack, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Mishack, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Mishack works at St. Clair Specialty Physicians, PC in Detroit, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI, Utica, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Detroit Office
    22201 Moross Rd Ste 150, Detroit, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 886-8787
    Kidney & Hypertension Center, P.C.
    15945 19 Mile Rd Ste 206, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 333-5455
    St. Clair Internists
    45640 Schoenherr Rd, Utica, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 566-3093
    Warren Office
    11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 205, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 573-7100
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Ascension River District Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperkalemia
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 01, 2020
    Fabulous doctor in his expertise. He explains tests visually to you. Kind, precise, friendly and sensitive doctor. Takes his time with your appointment. Just a wonderful human being.
    Antonio — Nov 01, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Mishack, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1831191485
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    • St John Hospital And Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

