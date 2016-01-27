See All Interventional Cardiologists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Mark Mines, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Mines, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Mines, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mines works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Clinic Llp
    1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7847
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mines?

    Jan 27, 2016
    he was my husbands Dr while he was in LRMC in Lakeland and he was easy to talk to , explained everything about my husbands condition. Long range plans about open heart surgery. Planning on making an appointment , he has become our heart doctor.
    Harry w. Sahlin in Auburndale, FL — Jan 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Mines, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Mines, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mines to family and friends

    Dr. Mines' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mines

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Mines, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Mines, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578536611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Fl College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mines works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mines’s profile.

    Dr. Mines has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Mines, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.