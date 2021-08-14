Dr. Mark Minaudo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minaudo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Minaudo, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Minaudo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI.
Flint Gastroenterology Associates PC600 Health Park Blvd Ste D, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-8400
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Minaudo is very thorough, compassionate, and professional. I would (and have) recommend him to anyone looking for a good gastroenterologist who they can trust.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1942239819
Dr. Minaudo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minaudo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minaudo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minaudo has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minaudo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Minaudo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minaudo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minaudo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minaudo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.