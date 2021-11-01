Overview

Dr. Mark Milton, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Milton works at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.