Dr. Mark Milne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Milne works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.