Dr. Mark Milne, MD
Dr. Mark Milne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Urology1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3381Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Works hard to resolve your problem. He has been great to work with and is polite.
About Dr. Mark Milne, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1538251889
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Dr. Milne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milne has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.
