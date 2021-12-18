Dr. Mark Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mills, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Mills, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.
Dr. Mills works at
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Golden660 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
- OrthoColorado Hospital
This doctor, surgeon, professional and person is exceptional. He has replaced one hip and one knee for me, and I would not want anyone else. A second knee needs attention, and I choose Dr. Mills!
About Dr. Mark Mills, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Hosp Of Cleve
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
