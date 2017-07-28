Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Treasure Valley Eye Center P A3045 E St Lukes St Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 288-2015
-
2
St. Luke's Children's Cardiology Meridian520 S Eagle Rd Ste 2203, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Thorough and willing to take the time to explain and answer questions. He has a sense of humor. I've had excellent results after cataract surgery on both eyes.
About Dr. Mark Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1881629327
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Wills Eye Inst
- L D S Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.