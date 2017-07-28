See All Ophthalmologists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Mark Miller, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (9)
29 years of experience
Dr. Mark Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis.

Dr. Miller works at TREASURE VALLEY EYE CENTER in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Treasure Valley Eye Center P A
    3045 E St Lukes St Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 288-2015
    St. Luke's Children's Cardiology Meridian
    520 S Eagle Rd Ste 2203, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 706-2020

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Eye Cancer
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross of Idaho
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jul 28, 2017
    Thorough and willing to take the time to explain and answer questions. He has a sense of humor. I've had excellent results after cataract surgery on both eyes.
    Robert Paynbe in Hailey, Idaho — Jul 28, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Miller, MD

    Ophthalmology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1881629327
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Minnesota
    Wills Eye Inst
    L D S Hospital
    University of California School of Medicine - Davis
    Ophthalmology
