Dr. Mark Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Miller, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Locations
1
Healthy Heart Sleep Center LLC1830 Town Center Dr Ste 405, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 481-3165
2
Musgrove Ear Nose & Throat LLC2415 Musgrove Rd Ste 203, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 989-2300Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 15215 Shady Grove Rd Ste 301, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 912-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was so fatigued for 10yrs I couldn’t work. I had been evaluated by dozens of drs. Including sleep specialists. Dr. Miller was patient, understanding, and compassionate with me. He explained there was hope and set me up with a cpap machine. I was less than thrilled about having to have a stupid cpap, but if he was right, my 10yrs of torture would be over. I had two nights of feeling like the cpap was trying to suffocate me, but I persevered. The third night I woke up feeling like my old self again. It felt like a miracle. NO MORE FATIGUE for an entire week!! I was shocked. I then started to feel a little tired during the afternoons again. Dr. Miller assured me that wasn’t unusual. My body was just adjusting and repairing the damage from the previous 10yrs. I will be forever grateful to Dr Miller for giving me my life back. I also feel like he was a partner in my health rather than an unapproachable dictator like some dr.s are.
About Dr. Mark Miller, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1659306439
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Capital Consortium
- Brown Medical School
- Sleep Medicine
