Dr. Mark Miller, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Miller, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute in Reston, VA with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthy Heart Sleep Center LLC
    1830 Town Center Dr Ste 405, Reston, VA 20190 (703) 481-3165
    Musgrove Ear Nose & Throat LLC
    2415 Musgrove Rd Ste 203, Silver Spring, MD 20904 (301) 989-2300
    15215 Shady Grove Rd Ste 301, Rockville, MD 20850 (240) 912-7771

  Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Low Blood Oxygen Level

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 01, 2022
    I was so fatigued for 10yrs I couldn't work. I had been evaluated by dozens of drs. Including sleep specialists. Dr. Miller was patient, understanding, and compassionate with me. He explained there was hope and set me up with a cpap machine. I was less than thrilled about having to have a stupid cpap, but if he was right, my 10yrs of torture would be over. I had two nights of feeling like the cpap was trying to suffocate me, but I persevered. The third night I woke up feeling like my old self again. It felt like a miracle. NO MORE FATIGUE for an entire week!! I was shocked. I then started to feel a little tired during the afternoons again. Dr. Miller assured me that wasn't unusual. My body was just adjusting and repairing the damage from the previous 10yrs. I will be forever grateful to Dr Miller for giving me my life back. I also feel like he was a partner in my health rather than an unapproachable dictator like some dr.s are.
    Olney2018-2022 — Sep 01, 2022
    Sleep Medicine
    27 years of experience
    English
    1659306439
    Nat'l Capital Consortium
    Brown Medical School
    Sleep Medicine
