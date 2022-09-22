Dr. Mark Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Medical Group - General Surgery - 7705 Poplar Avenue7705 Poplar Ave Ste 310, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 516-6300
- 2 7655 Poplar Ave Ste 230, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 753-6163
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - Germantown7691 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 516-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller and his staff were extremely polite & patient. He made sure I fully understood my procedure. I had the exact sentiments for my follow visit as well!! Kudos to you and your superior staff.
About Dr. Mark Miller, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.