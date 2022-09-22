Overview

Dr. Mark Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Methodist Medical Group - General Surgery - 7705 Poplar Avenue in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.