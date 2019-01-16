Dr. Mark Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.
Consultants in Urology PA275 ORCHARD ST, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (201) 997-0640
Peter Lenchur MD LLC776 E 3rd Ave, Roselle, NJ 07203 Directions (908) 654-5100
Premier Urology Group, LLC570 South Ave E Bldg A, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (908) 654-5100
Premier Urology Group, LLC659 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032 Directions (908) 654-5100
- Overlook Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Miller worked with my father when he visited from Nigeria and was able to schedule his surgery, gave him a payment plan which is rare and took care of him. Very intelligent and articulated. I recommend him at anytime
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Columbia/Presby Med Ctr
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Urology
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
