Dr. Mark Milchak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Milchak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Milchak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Dr. Milchak works at
Locations
-
1
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-6320
-
2
Excela Health Cardiology100 Excela Health Dr Ste 203, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-6320
-
3
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, Latrobe, PA5832 State Route 981, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-5034
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milchak?
was very intresting and calming
About Dr. Mark Milchak, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225195233
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock
- U Mass Med Ctr
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milchak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milchak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milchak works at
Dr. Milchak has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Milchak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milchak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.