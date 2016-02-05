Overview

Dr. Mark Milchak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.



Dr. Milchak works at Latrobe Family Medicine in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.