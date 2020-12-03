Overview

Dr. Mark Mikhael, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmette, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Mikhael works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC in Wilmette, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.