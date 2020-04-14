Overview

Dr. Mark Michaud, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Michaud works at Primary Health Medical Group Broadway in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.