Dr. Mark Michael, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Michael, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Michael, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Michael works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NBIMC Children s Heart Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 264-9782
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?
About Dr. Mark Michael, DO
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1528296142
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Michael using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Michael has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.