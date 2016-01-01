Overview

Dr. Mark Micciche, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Dr. Micciche works at Geisinger Medical Group in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.